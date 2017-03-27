Tecumseh Officer Dies After Sunday Night Shooting, Suspect ID'd - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tecumseh Officer Dies After Sunday Night Shooting, Suspect ID'd

By Cole Poland, News9.com
The Pottawatomie County District Attorney has identified the suspect accused of fatally shooting a Tecumseh police officer as 35-year-old Byron James Shepard. The Pottawatomie County District Attorney has identified the suspect accused of fatally shooting a Tecumseh police officer as 35-year-old Byron James Shepard.
A Tecumseh police officer, Justin Terney, 22, has died after being shot by a chase suspect late Sunday night, Sheriff Mike Booth of Pottawatomie County said.

The suspect is in the hospital after being shot by the officer. That suspect has now been identified as 35-year-old Byron James Shepard, according to the Pottawatomie County District Attorney.

Police say Shepard took off on foot after what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper. A woman, the driver of the car at the time of the stop, did not run and is in police custody. The female driver still has not been identified.

Shepard continued to run, even after Terney shot him with a taser. The chase went off into the nearby woods. There, guns were fired by both involved and both were struck.

Terney was taken to the hospital in "serious, critical condition," according to J.R. Kidney, the assistant police chief for the city of Tecumseh. He was shot three times and spent five hours in surgery.

Shepard is in the ICU after being shot four times. During the initial stop, police say Shepard was uncooperative and continually lied about his identity.

Coincidentally, a blood drive was already scheduled for today by the Pottawatomie County Health Department and they have announced all donations were originally meant for Terney.

