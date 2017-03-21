Second Person Arrested In Connection With Norman Homicide

A second man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in a Norman apartment complex, police said.

Dustin Lee Gant, 20, was arrested on complaints of murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Deven Workman, 19, was identified as a suspect by police shortly after the shooting and turned himself in Saturday night.

Gant and Workman are accused of killing an 18-year-old and wounding a bystander Friday night in the 100 block of Crestland Drive.

Family members identified the murder victim as Xavier Baskeyfield . They told News 9 that the shooting stemmed from an unpaid debt that was not his, and that he offered to fight the lenders to cancel the $70 debt.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.