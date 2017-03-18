Norman Homicide Victim’s Family, Survivor Speak Out

Deven Workman, 19, is wanted in connection with Friday's shooting death and assault with a deadly weapon.

A man is in custody and is accused of killing a teenager Friday night and wounding an innocent bystander.

Deven Workman, 19, was booked on complaints of murder and assault with a deadly weapon . Norman police said he was taken into custody Saturday evening after he turned himself in at the Cleveland County jail.

Xavier Baskeyfield’s family is mourning a life cut short.

“He wasn’t a gang banger. He was a good kid,” said his mother, Victoria Baskeyfield. “He was an athlete, and all he did was come to protect his sister’s boyfriend.”

Baskeyfield said her son's slaying stemmed from an unpaid debt that was not his.

Her daughter Shaieyanne's boyfriend owed $70, and the lenders came to collect.

She said Xavier, 18, offered to fight the other teens to cancel the debt.

“They wouldn’t fight him man-to-man, and when my son turned to walk away, they shot him down dead,” said Baskeyfield.

The gunfire kept going.

“I was just minding my own business talking to my maintenance man, and next thing you know shots rang out,” said surviving victim Kenard Deadmon.

Deadmon is thankful to be alive, after bullets riddled his pickup as he was driving through the parking lot. He said he took off driving, straight to the emergency room, even though blood was pouring from his left eye, where glass shards are still lodged.

Having lived in this complex for 12 years, Deadmon is upset that visitors brought violence to his normally quiet neighborhood.

“I’m very angry about that,” he said. “To come somewhere else and start trouble, I don’t understand that.”

As the investigation continues, Xavier's family urges police to also find the friend they say had the gun from the beginning.

“There were two people. One of them handed the gun to the other one and said ‘shoot him,’" Baskeyfield said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise money to help pay for memorial and funeral expenses .

If you have any information about this case, call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1444.