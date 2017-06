A jury recommended life without parole Monday night for a man convicted of killing a store clerk in July 2013.

The jury deliberated for five and a half hours before returning their verdict in the sentencing of Darrien Clark.

Clark, who was convicted of first-degree murder last week , refused to face the jury Monday and had not returned to court since his conviction.

Clark was convicted of killing 62-year-old Habib Hajmirzaei during a robbery at the Four Seasons convenience store on 63rd and Santa Fe . He was also found guilty for crimes in a violent home invasion in Bethany shortly after the homicide.

Clark's family refused to comment and his attorney --- speaking on his behalf --- said only "we are very grateful."

This jury also recommended two additional life sentences, plus 29 years.