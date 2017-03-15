Clark Found Guilty In 2013 Murder Of OKC Convenience Store Clerk - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Clark Found Guilty In 2013 Murder Of OKC Convenience Store Clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma County jury returned a guilty verdict around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the state's case against Darrien Clark.

Clark was first named the suspect in the 2013 home invasion and shooting in Bethany. He was later implicated in the murder of beloved convenience store clerk Habib Hajimirzaei. Hajimirzaei was found shot to death inside the Four Seasons Convenience Store near NE 63rd and Santa Fe, July 25, 2013.

After two weeks of testimony, the jury found Clark guilty of first degree murder, assault & battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and escape from custody. The jury will now look at whether or not Clark was in possession of firearm after a felony conviction.

The jury will then consider punishment.  The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

