Jury Selection Continues For Trial Against Metro Man Accused Of Murder

Jury selection is underway in Darrien Clark's death penalty trial. Clark is accused of the 2013 slaying of beloved store clerk 62-year-old Habib Hajimirzaei.

The selection process consumed the first day of the trial.

Its slow-paced process is expected when the death penalty is on the table and the case has been highly-publicized ahead of trial.

The homicide at the Four Seasons Convenience Store near NE 63 Street and Santa Fe garnered a lot of media attention in 2013.

Many customers came forward demanding justice for the clerk who they claimed was always kind and generous.

"I don't see why anyone would want to kill him, he was such a good guy," a customer told News 9.

Hajimirzaei was found shot to death behind the counter in July 2013.

Investigators said he'd been shot several times during a robbery.

"This store will not be the same ever again," remarked Malik Rashad.

Rashad frequented the store when Hajimirzaei was the clerk.

The state alleges Clark is the man seen in surveillance images captured by cameras inside the store.

The images show a suspect pointing a gun inside the store on the night of the shooting.

"I'm glad they finally got somebody whoever did it needed to be brought to justice," said Cory Thomas, a regular customer.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

During the selection process, attorneys asked potential jurors a number of questions related to potential punishment considerations.

As the panel of prospective jurors narrowed, some expressed concerns about the potential length of the trial.

Jury selection will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday.