Family Remembers Victim Of Deadly Stabbing In OKC

An Oklahoma family lays their son to rest following a deadly stabbing at a metro apartment complex.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

On the night of March 9, Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing near Southwest 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim was 24-year-old Roger Lee Mairel. But those close to him called him Bubba.

“I looked up to him because of how he was – how giving he was and how he didn’t care who you were, what you looked like. He was not judgmental. He would just be there for anyone,” said Sherry Williams, his sister.

The last week has been hard on the whole family, for Williams and for Mairel’s nieces and nephews.

“That’s what’s really getting to me is how close my kids were to him,” Williams told News 9.

The night before he was killed, Mairel's family said he opened up his home to two people who were homeless. But when they were asked to leave the next day, they said a fight broke out.

And according to an affidavit, Brandon Maddox told a witness he'd stabbed Mairel.

“He just had a really big heart and was trying to help somebody out and got killed because of it,” his mother, Isa Wallace said.

Maddox has a lengthy rap sheet and records show he was most recently out on a suspended sentence. Now he's back behind bars for what happened to Mairel.

“I don’t want people to feel like you shouldn’t help someone out,” said his sister Shea Land. “Jesus wants you to help the poor and feed the hungry and clothe them.”

Maddox is being held without bond on a first-degree murder complaint.

If you'd like to help the victim's family, click here

