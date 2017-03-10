Victim Of Deadly Stabbing ID'd By OKC Police

Oklahoma City police have identified the victim of a deadly late-night stabbing Thursday.

Officers said they were called to a stabbing in the 1400 block of Southwest 21st St. about 11:38 p.m. The victim, Roger Lee Mariel, 24, was taken to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators said they have not yet determined what led to the stabbing and say there is no definitive suspect information at this time. No arrests have been made in the case, according to police.

Mariel’s death marks the 14 homicide in Oklahoma City in 2017.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405) 297-1200.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story released some suspect information which was later determined by police to be incorrect.