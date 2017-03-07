Arrest Warrants Issued For Suspects In Connection With SW OKC Double Shooting

Oklahoma City police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting.

The scene unfolded Saturday morning inside a home near SW 27 and Kentucky .

"It was pretty gruesome what they did to him," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Oklahoma City police have arrest warrants for Teran Morales, 54, and 46-year-old Nedio Lopez.

According to the court records, a witness told investigators that the suspects walked into the home with a baseball bat and attacked 36-year-old Marcos Avalos.

During the onslaught, Avalos claimed he heard Morales tell "El Maestro," who was later identified as Nedio Lopez, to kill him.

According to court documents, Lopez allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot Avalos.

Moments later, Avalos' roommate Victor Vasquez, 47, walked into the kitchen from another room in the house.

Investigators said Vasquez was shot and killed.

"He was the kind of person that didn't involve himself with anybody," the anonymous neighbor explained. "I have no idea why anybody would want him dead."

After killing Vasquez, investigators said Lopez turned the gun on the witness.

According to court documents, he pulled the trigger twice, but the gun did not fire, so the witness was able to escape.

The witness helped police identify Morales and Lopez.

Lopez is wanted for first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm.

Morales is wanted for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

At last check, the suspects have not been arrested.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.