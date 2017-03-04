One Dead, One Injured In SW OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot Saturday morning on the city's southwest side.

According to police, the incident took place around 7:20 a.m., in the 1500 block of SW 27 between Virginia and Kentucky. One male victim was found staggering down the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. A second victim was found shot inside a home and then taken to a local hospital.

Police said one victim died at the hospital and one victim's condition is not known at this time. The names of the victims have not been released.

Police said it’s unclear what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

