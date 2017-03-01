City Council Votes To Rezone Land Near Penn Square Mall

Penn Square Mall is about to get bigger.

Tuesday, City Council approved a re-zoning which neighbors say will allow a Dallas-based storage container retailer called “The Container Store” to move into the 23,000 sq. ft. space on the far Northwest end of the mall. That land is currently a parking lot.

Neighbor Sally Black says she used to be against the plan. But now she’s for it.

“When they put the wall up and plant some trees, I will be happy about it. It’s gonna [sic] bring some jobs and right now, Oklahoma needs jobs,” said Black.

Neighborhood Association President Richie Tuohy says the 97 homeowners in the neighborhood were split pretty evenly about allowing the plan.

The City Planning Commission approved the plan two months ago.