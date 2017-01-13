Penn Square Mall Expansion Clears Major Hurdle

On Thursday, OKC Planning Commissioners voted to recommend rezoning the space to make way for the 23,000-square foot building.

The plan to expand Penn Square Mall in the far NW corner of the property has cleared a big hurdle.

The building will be 23,000 Square feet and face south.

Simon Malls hasn’t said what business is expected to move into the space. Renderings provided to City Council look a lot like “The Container Store.” The retail chain specializes in storage and organization solutions and doesn’t have a store in Oklahoma.

Lights that dim at certain hours are one concession developers say they are willing to make. On Thursday, OKC Planning Commissioners voted to recommend rezoning the space to make way for the 23,000-square foot building.

Some neighbors in the Belle Isle neighborhood spoke out about the increased noise and traffic of such a building so close to homes. Others reminded City Leaders about the zoning it would not follow.

Ultimately, it was unanimously voted through with Commissioners saying it will be exclusively a retail space.

The city council has the final say on the issue.