Suspect Arrested In Connection To Metro Armed Robberies

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a number of armed robberies around the metro in February.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Matthew Laster after a tipster came forward, who recognized Laster from an image captured during the robbery at the Circle L gas station located near NW 90th St. and N. Western Ave.

"I've been watching since I see all the extra detectives and stuff pull up in unmarked cars," said neighbor, Elijah Williams. 

Laster apparently wore the same distinctive sweater, with the word “Cali” written in cursive across the front, during another robbery at the Sooner Mart located at NE 10th and Sooner Rd. That robbery occurred on Monday evening.

According to court documents, Laster is believed to be connected to at least one other robbery earlier in February. This crime occurred at the Phase 3 gas station located near NE 23rd St. and I-35. Remarkably, the same gray sweatshirt with the word “Cali” was also worn during this crime.

Officers executed an arrest warrant for Laster, Wednesday, at a home near N.E. 10th and Martin Luther King Avenue.

"Most definitely surprised me 'cause he is a good dude," Williams said of his neighbor. "I hate that for him cause that is something serious and he could really lose a lot of years of his life due to that," he stated.

Laster was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of robbery with a firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Williams was booked into jail. Only Laster was arrested and booked.

