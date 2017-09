The Sooner Mart at NE 10th and Sooner was held up by an armed robber Monday evening.

Police say the man pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money. The suspect is described as a black male who wore a mask and gray hoodie with the word "Cali" across the front.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's office asks anyone with information about this crime to contact them. The sheriff's office released surveillance footage of the robbery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.