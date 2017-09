An attempted armed robber got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a local convenience store, Oklahoma City police said.

The suspect who attempted to rob the Circle K store at 9905 North Western Ave. was surprised when the clerk grabbed a pistol and pointed it at him, officers said.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the store and was captured on surveillance video as he walked away. He made an attempt to cover his face, but it was too late, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.