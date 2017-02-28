Russell Westbrook's Heroics Lift Thunder Past Jazz For Fourth-Straight Win

Russell Westbrook scored 14 of OKC’s final 15 points as the Thunder beat the Jazz, 109-106 on Tuesday night to win its fourth consecutive game.

Along with saving the day, Westbrook tallied his 30th triple-double of the season (and fourth in a row) with 43 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Russell Westbrook now has 5 40-point triple-doubles this season, joining another short list... pic.twitter.com/IfGJGgKVJM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2017

The Thunder led by as many as 13 points in the game and took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Utah used an 18-2 run in the final frame to take a 99-96 lead with 2:13 left. With the Jazz holding all the momentum, it was up to Westbrook to get his team back on track.

After Joe Johnson swished a jumper over the outstretched arm of Steven Adams to put the Jazz up 106-102 with 48 seconds left, Westbrook immediately went down and drained a clutch 3-pointer in front of the Thunder’s bench to bring his team within one.

Gordon Hayward bricked his shot on the other end as Westbrook corralled the miss, and instead of calling a timeout with his team down 106-105, Westbrook took the ball coast-to-coast and completed an epic and-1 layup after drawing the foul on George Hill to give the Thunder a two-point lead with 15.5 seconds left.

Utah had two separate chances in the final seconds to either take the lead or tie the game, but Hill and Hayward both missed 3-pointers as OKC held on for the win.

While it was an epic win for the Thunder, the home team should’ve never been in that situation to begin with. OKC set a franchise record by making its first 12 attempts from behind the arc to start the game, but somehow Utah managed to stay within striking distance and made things interesting down the stretch.

It's amazing Utah is down just 8 at half w @okcthunder 12-13 from 3 & 60%FG. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) March 1, 2017

The Thunder is now 35-25 and climb within two games of the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings.

Doug McDermott came off the bench to score 16 points while Enes Kanter added 15 points and nine rebounds. Alex Abrines started his third consecutive game for the injured Victor Oladipo (bask spasms) and scored 11 points with three 3-pointers.

Hayward led the Jazz with 19 points and Rodney Hood added 18.

The Thunder will be back in action on Thursday night when it travels to Portland for a matchup with the Trailblazers.