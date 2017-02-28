Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Jazz

The NBA fined the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 on Thursday for tampering with Paul George.More >>
Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has reached a deal to become the general manager of the LA Clippers, per ESPN.
Baker Mayfield passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action to help No. 7 Oklahoma roll past UTEP 56-7 on Saturday.
The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.
Mason Rudolph threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 10 Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 59-24 on Thursday night.
Take a look at the Oklahoma State-Tulsa matchup by the numbers.
