Police Say 2 People Have Homicide Information

Oklahoma City police are looking for two people who may be able to lead investigators to solving a homicide.

Oklahoma City police are looking for two people who may be able to lead investigators to solving a homicide.

On Jan. 25, Antwon Chamblee, 23, was shot and killed . He was found on the front lawn of 6616 S. Kelley Avenue.

Chamblee’s mother told News 9 she is devastated by the loss of her son. She said Chamblee is survived by an older brother and two younger sisters. She wants those responsible off the streets.

Police released screen shots from surveillance videos at a convenience store near SE 66 Street and Interstate 35 . Police said the video is from less than an hour before Chamblee was killed.

A black or dark blue Dodge Charger with a spoiler and paper tags pulled up to the store. Three people got out of the car, including Chamblee, and entered the convenience store. One person stayed in the car.

All four individuals left the store and minutes later, police were called to the corner of SE 66 and Kelley where Chamblee was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

At this point, police have not indicated their connection with the crime. They want to talk to the individuals because police believe they have crucial details about the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.