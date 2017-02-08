OKC Police Look To ID 2 Men Last Seen With Murder Victim - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Look To ID 2 Men Last Seen With Murder Victim

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying two men they believe may have critical information in a January murder case.

Investigators say the two men captured on surveillance video at a convenience store were the last people seen with Antwon Chamblee. Officers say Chamblee, who was wearing a hoodie with the number 17 on the front, was seen entering a convenience store near Southeast 66th St. and Interstate 35 with the two men detectives want to identify.

According to officers, less than an hour after the men went to the convenience store on Jan. 25, Chamblee was shot and killed in the 6600 block of South Kelley Ave.

Detectives said the men were driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger with a spoiler on the back and possibly a paper tag. There was a third unidentified person who remained in the vehicle while it was parked at the store, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405) 297-1200.

