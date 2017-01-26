Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles SE OKC Residents - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles SE OKC Residents

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man near SE 66th and Kelley and people in the neighborhood where this occurred are looking for an end to the violence.

Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma City Police say Antwon Denziel Chamblee, 23, was shot several times while getting out of a suspects' car. Two men in a black Dodge Charger with paper tags shot the victim and left him for dead.

Police say it is unclear why they were in the neighborhood. Chamblee died a few hours later at the hospital.

This second homicide in two months has rattled residents living in the area. The first occurred in November when police were investigating the shooting death of Richard Nelson Jr.

"He was killed the day before Thanksgiving right there in the backyard across the street," said Cathie Pollard, a neighborhood resident. "He was shot to death."

Police have not said if the homicides are related. Police are still looking for any more information on the shooter and the black Charger with paper tags.

