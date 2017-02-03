Mixon Barred From Participating In 2017 NFL Draft Combine

Mixon’s attorneys finally released the video to the public in Dec. 2016.

Former OU running back Joe Mixon did not receive an invite to participate in the 2017 NFL draft combine, sources say.

As of 2016, the NFL instituted a rule that barred players from participating in the combine if they have prior felony or misdemeanor convictions involving violence or use of a weapon, domestic violence, sexual offense and/or sexual assault, according to an article by NFL.com.

A highly sought after recruit coming out of high school, Mixon has been in the spotlight ever since an altercation at a Norman restaurant in July 2014, when he punched a female student, Amelia Molitor, in the face.

Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor count of an act resulting in gross injury. He was also suspended by the team for the entire 2014 season as punishment.

NFL teams received final combine invite list. Among those not invited: Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon and Baylor WR Ishmael Zamora, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2017

The backlash persisted in the court of public opinion as a fight ensued over the release of the surveillance video that captured the altercation dragged on for more than two years. Mixon’s attorneys finally released the video to the public in Dec. 2016. Days later Mixon held a press conference to formally apologize to Molitor.

Mixon declared for the 2017 NFL Draft on Jan. 5, 2017.