Joe Mixon To Declare For 2017 NFL Draft

Due to a change in Big 12 Conference policy pertaining to the number of tickets allocated for visiting teams, the University of Oklahoma announced today that it will be putting 1,000 new season football tickets on sale.More >>
Due to a change in Big 12 Conference policy pertaining to the number of tickets allocated for visiting teams, the University of Oklahoma announced today that it will be putting 1,000 new season football tickets on sale.More >>
Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.More >>
Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Due to a change in Big 12 Conference policy pertaining to the number of tickets allocated for visiting teams, the University of Oklahoma announced today that it will be putting 1,000 new season football tickets on sale.More >>
Due to a change in Big 12 Conference policy pertaining to the number of tickets allocated for visiting teams, the University of Oklahoma announced today that it will be putting 1,000 new season football tickets on sale.More >>
This week on the Blitz, a viewer asks whether Harden's new contract signing will impact Russ' decision to sign with the Thunder. News 9's Dean Blevins and John Holcomb give their takes.More >>
This week on the Blitz, a viewer asks whether Harden's new contract signing will impact Russ' decision to sign with the Thunder. News 9's Dean Blevins and John Holcomb give their takes.More >>
Free agent point guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Free agent point guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Andre Roberson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>
Andre Roberson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with the Thunder, according to ESPN.More >>