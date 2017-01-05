Joe Mixon To Declare For 2017 NFL Draft

Sources tell our Dean Blevins that Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. The news was first reported by Inside The League's Neil Stratton and confirmed by ESPN.

Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon turning pro. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2017

Just got off phone w/ Joe Mixon. Said he got a 1st round grade. Flew to Norman today to tell coaches his decision. More on ESPN to come — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 6, 2017

Mixon went on to post this on his Twitter account:

Mixon rushed for 1,274 yards this past season while also racking up 538 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore closed out his OU career with 180 total yards and two touchdowns in the Sooners' 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.