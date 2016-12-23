Joe Mixon: "Miss Molitor, I Apologize"

For the first time since surveillance video showed OU running back Joe Mixon punching a woman back in 2014, he's publicly apologizing for his actions.

The whole thing went down at Pickleman’s cafe, just a few blocks from campus. And Mixon hopes this is where it will end.

A contrite Joe Mixon appeared before reporters, doing something he says he has wanted to do since the incident: apologizing.

A week ago, Mixon's attorneys released this video, showing the Sooner punching a woman in the face at Pickleman’s cafe after she slapped him in the face. On Friday Mixon not only apologized to the victim, Amelia Molitor, but also to his mother and siblings.

"They all look up to me. Like I said, um, it's never, never OK. Never, never OK to retaliate and hit a woman," Mixon said.

After the press conference, the attorneys representing Molitor released the following statement on Mixon's apology: