New, Bipartisan Ethics Committee A Possibility Due To Kirby Investigation

The House Rules Committee will meet at the capitol today to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against Representative Dan Kirby.

It's been very back and forth with Kirby who originally said he would not testify without his lawyer. But this is the first time Kirby has had trouble sticking to a decision in light of these accusations. Back in December, he originally resigned from his position only to then take it back.

Concerns surrounding the investigation have gotten the attention of other lawmakers, including Senate minority leader John Sparks, who's pushing for the creation of a bipartisan capitol ethics panel comprised of members from both chambers.

"That way the process would be transparent," Sparks (D-Norman) said. "It would be reliable and would be credible."

In a statement put out by Kirby's outside consulting firm he said in part:

"While we remain concerned with some procedures governing the Special House Investigative Committee, I believe it is in the best interest of my constituents and the citizens of the State of Oklahoma that I appear before the committee and respond to the allegations lodged against me."

