New, Bipartisan Ethics Committee A Possibility Due To Kirby Inve - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

New, Bipartisan Ethics Committee A Possibility Due To Kirby Investigation

Posted: Updated:
Senate Minority Leader John Sparks (D-Norman) Senate Minority Leader John Sparks (D-Norman)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The House Rules Committee will meet at the capitol today to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against Representative Dan Kirby.

It's been very back and forth with Kirby who originally said he would not testify without his lawyer. But this is the first time Kirby has had trouble sticking to a decision in light of these accusations. Back in December, he originally resigned from his position only to then take it back.

1/26/17 Related Story: Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel Amid Allegations Against Rep. Kirby

Concerns surrounding the investigation have gotten the attention of other lawmakers, including Senate minority leader John Sparks, who's pushing for the creation of a bipartisan capitol ethics panel comprised of members from both chambers.

"That way the process would be transparent," Sparks (D-Norman) said. "It would be reliable and would be credible."

In a statement put out by Kirby's outside consulting firm he said in part:

"While we remain concerned with some procedures governing the Special House Investigative Committee, I believe it is in the best interest of my constituents and the citizens of the State of Oklahoma that I appear before the committee and respond to the allegations lodged against me."

Stay with News 9 for updates throughout the day.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.