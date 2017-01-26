Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel Amid Allegations Against Rep. Kirby

Changing his mind again, Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby now says he will testify in front of the State House Rules Committee, amid accusations he sexually harassed a for staffer.

Concerns surrounding the Kirby investigation have gotten the attention of other lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader John Sparks (D-Norman) who’s pushing for the creation of a bipartisan Capitol ethics panel of members from both chambers.

Changing his mind again, Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby now says he will testify in front of the State House Rules Committee, amid accusations he sexually harassed a for staffer.

The announcement is a complete 180 for Kirby, who said last week he would not go before the committee without his lawyer. It’s a move that echoes his resignation and then reversal of “that” decision back in December.

In a statement put out by Kirby’s outside consulting firm he said in part, “While we remain concerned with some procedures governing the Special House Investigative Committee, I believe it is in the best interest of my constituents and the citizens of the State of Oklahoma that I appear before the committee and respond to the allegations lodged against me.”

The firm which sent the release, Precision Strategy Group, is the same firm at which Sen. Ralph Shortey (R-Oklahoma City) is listed as an agent. It’s unclear who is paying the group to represent Kirby.

Concerns surrounding the investigation have gotten the attention of other lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader John Sparks (D-Norman) who’s pushing for the creation of a bipartisan Capitol ethics panel of members from both chambers.

“That way the process would be transparent, it would be reliable and would be credible,” Sparks said about installing a framework for the panel.

Right now, Oklahoma is only one of 10 states without an ethics investigation committee or some oversight body at the Capitol, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Sparks hopes other member of the legislature are willing to get on board.

The panel would be made of 12 members. Sparks said his vision is three members from each party from both chambers at the Capitol. The panel would also be open to the Open Meetings Act, unlike the rest of the legislature which has exempted itself from state transparency rules.

Sparks said he has talked about the panel with members of the leadership in the House, but only “briefly”. He indicted because the vast majority bills had just been filed, legislatures may have not have had time to read the measure.