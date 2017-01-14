OU Women: Peyton Little Leads No. 22 Sooners Past Texas Tech - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Women: Peyton Little Leads No. 22 Sooners Past Texas Tech

By Associated Press
Peyton Little scored 18 points, Vionise Pierre-Louis added 10 with 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Oklahoma ran away early from Texas Tech 66-45 on Saturday to win their second straight.

Gabbi Ortiz scored 10 points for the Sooners (14-4, 5-1 Big 12), whose fast-paced offense led to a 14-4 point advantage on fast breaks. Oklahoma's defense forced 16 turnovers.

Maddie Manning opened with a jumper, sparking an 11-0 run capped by Little's 3 and Oklahoma held the Red Raiders scoreless until Grayson Bright's layup with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

Ortiz hit a 3 and a layup and the Sooners led 34-18 at halftime behind 10 points apiece from Little and Pierre-Louis. Texas Tech shot just 26 percent from the floor in the half.

Ortiz and Gioya Carter hit back-to-back 3s and the Sooners picked up the pace offensively and built a 28-point third-quarter lead (56-28) after Nancy Mulkey's layup with 1:10 left.

Larryn Brooks scored 12 for Texas Tech (11-6, 3-3).

