OU Hoops: Sooners Search For First Big 12 Win Against Texas Tech

Oklahoma (6-9, 0-4) will be back in action on Saturday night when the Sooners host Texas Tech (13-3, 2-2) inside of the Lloyd Noble Center at 7:30 p.m.

Here are a few things to know about the matchup:

OU looking for first conference win

The Sooners enter Saturday’s matchup against Tech riding a seven-game losing streak while Lon Kruger’s group remains winless in Big 12 play. Despite leading by nine at intermission on Tuesday night against No. 2 Kansas, the Sooners struggled in the second half yet again as Frank Mason III willed the Jayhawks to a win.

While Oklahoma’s current skid looks bad, there has been a few positives despite the negative outcomes. Along with playing Kansas tough for most of the game, the Sooners pushed No. 25 Kansas State to the brink while Oklahoma could’ve easily been on the other side of narrow losses to Wichita State (76-73), Memphis (99-94), Auburn (74-70) and TCU (60-57).

Texas Tech playing well

It will be no easy task for Oklahoma to end its losing streak against a much-improved Texas Tech team. Under first-year coach, Chris Beard, the Red Raiders started the season with an 11-1 record and would’ve been 12-0 if it weren’t for a two-point loss to Auburn.

Texas Tech got beat by both Iowa State (63-56) and Kansas (85-68) in the last two weeks, but also has wins over Iowa State and Kansas State over that span.

The Red Raiders have four players averaging at least 11.3 points per game, led by junior guard, Keenan Evans (13.9 ppg). Junior forward, Zach Smith, is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in a team-high 30.2 minutes per game.

Jordan Woodard is back

After missing four games, senior Jordan Woodard returned to the Sooners’ lineup in the loss to Kansas on Tuesday. Woodard came off the bench for the first time in his OU career to total seven points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals while providing the Sooners with a spark in the first half.

Woodard’s shot was a bit rusty and he’ll obviously need to build up his conditioning, but overall it was encouraging for the Sooners just to have him back in uniform. As Oklahoma’s most experienced player, Woodard will need to lead this young OU team down the stretch in order to help build momentum into next year.

