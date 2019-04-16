Moore Residents Frustrated After Train Stuck On Tracks For Over 24 Hours
MOORE, Oklahoma - A train stuck on the tracks for more than a day caused headaches for residents in Moore.
The Burlington Northern Santa Fe train blocked the crossing on Main Street near Santa Fe, after stopping at 2 p.m. Monday.
For more than 24 hours, the crossing arm on Main Street was down and dinging.
“As soon as you head out, its constant,” says Moore resident Beverly Young about the noise.
Drivers got stuck waiting for the train until detour signs were put up.
“A lot of citizens think there’s something we can do. We are just as frustrated as they are,” says Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with Moore Police Department.
“In the past experiences, it’s very hard to get information from the railroad company,” says Sgt. Lewis.
News 9 still hasn’t heard from BNSF on why the train got stuck for so long, before finally being moved late Tuesday afternoon.
Proposed legislation to fine railroad companies $10,000 if their train is stopped on the tracks for ten minutes is back on track in become law at the Capitol.