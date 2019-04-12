'It Just Breaks My Heart For The Victims': Accused Child Predator's Wife Speaks Out
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - Lorenzo Arredondo, 30, has been charged with 14 sex crimes against a metro child.
Officers say Arredondo used a fake name and pretended to be a 17-year-old student at Putnam City High School, and he lured the victim online.
Investigators said Arredondo filmed himself having sex with the victim, and that he posted the videos on a pornographic website.
On Monday, Arredondo is scheduled to be in Oklahoma County court at 9 a.m.
Ahead of that appearance, News 9 sat down for an exclusive story with the suspect’s estranged wife.
“It just breaks my heart for the victims. I just hope they are doing okay,” said Brittanie Arredondo.
Brittanie said she has filed for divorce.
In January, when this all happened, Brittanie said there were no warning signs.
They had a family and life together.
Arredondo didn’t leave the home that often, and he didn’t appear to be hiding anything.
“My marriage was perfectly normal for 10 years. It was awesome. He was the perfect father, the perfect husband,” said Brittanie. “Out of nowhere, there's 10 U.S. Marshals banging on my door, and my whole life completely changed, right then.”
Investigators asked Brittanie to identify her husband in the pornographic videos.
Oklahoma City police officers said they also connected Arredondo to a handwritten note at different victim's home. That letter was found by the child’s parent.
As a stay-at-home mom, the days and weeks ahead were difficult for Brittanie. But she said she has found a way to cope while helping others.
“I have created a Facebook and Instagram page called Oklahoman’s against sexual assault,” said Brittanie. “I need to make this a positive. I need to use my mess to create a message, try to inspire people to be brave. I want to prevent this from happening.”
Brittanie believes there may be other victims that her soon-to-be ex-husband targeted. She hopes they will come forward.