Man Posed As Teen On Social Media To Lure, Stalk Underage Girls In OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - The U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force arrested a metro man for allegedly making child porn and stalking a teen girl. The two victims are reportedly 13 and 14-year-old students.
Oklahoma City police said the suspect posed as a 17-year-old Putnam City North High School student on social media. He allegedly lured one of the victims through messages on Facebook.
A police investigation revealed Lorenzo Arrendondo, 30, was behind the fake profile. He used the name Frankie Garcia on social media.
The first victim, a 14-year-old girl, told her family in November that she met him through Facebook and they started a sexual relationship. Police said the victim realized Arrendondo was not who she thought he was when he told her about videos he allegedly made.
“Sadly, he had taken some inappropriate videos of her and posted them to a pornographic website,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He sent her a text and told her these videos were online.”
Police opened a second case on the man when the father of a 13-year-old girl notified officers about an unusual note.
“Followed her home and left a note on her porch,” said Knight. “Telling her he wanted to meet her.”
The suspect left his phone number and Snapchat name on the note.
Investigators were eventually led to Arrendondo, who is reportedly married with children.
“Investigators were able to get a warrant for his arrest after they investigated the case for a while,” said Knight. “Which led to him being arrested over the weekend.”
Arrendondo was booked in the Oklahoma County jail on 14 felony complaints.