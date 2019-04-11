Chickasha Stabbing Suspect Found With Knife, Bible On Top Of Mother
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her fiancé and mother at a Chickasha apartment complex.
Lauren Brook Day, 29, sits in Grady County jail on complaints of assault and battery charge and second-degree attempted murder.
Around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Chickasha police officers and Grady County Sheriff Deputy Corey Loftice arrived at the Winds of Oak Ridge Apartments, near the 200 block of East Almar Drive.
Officers found a stabbing victim, the suspect’s fiancé, lying in a breezeway. He had been stabbed in the back. The victim notified officers Day was inside an apartment on top of her mother with a knife.
Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir told News 9 the suspect, her fiancé and mother were at the apartment for a bible study. Day allegedly pulled out a knife and began stabbing.
Deputy Loftice attempted to gain entry through the door, however, body camera footage indicates a kitchen table was barricaded against the door.
Deputy Loftice got inside the apartment just in time.
"As soon as she (Day) saw him and he told her to stop she rolled over her mother, held on to the bible and threw the knife away," said Sheriff Weir. "He (Loftice) got on her (Day) and directed her on what to do and got her into custody."
As Day was being arrested, Deputy Loftice realized she’d been stabbed in the leg. Applying his training, Deputy Loftice immediately used a tourniquet to help stop bleeding, instead of waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
"Had he hesitated making entry into that apartment, she (Day) might have gotten one more stab into her mother which might have caused her death," said Sheriff Weir.
After applying the tourniquet, Day began screaming at her mother in the apartment. The deputy's training and quick thinking likely saved both Day and her mother's life.
Sheriff Weir highlight's Deputy Loftice's compassion towards the suspect.
"To tell you the truth, I watched that video three times and I am so proud," said Sheriff Weir.