3 Stabbed During Altercation At Chickasha Apartment Complex
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - Three people were stabbed Wednesday night at a Chickasha apartment complex, officials said.
According to officials, police responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:12 p.m. at the Winds of Oakridge Apartments near the 200 block of East Almar Drive.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people who had been stabbed by Lauren Day, police said. Day was also stabbed during the altercation.
Day and the victims, identified as Day's mother and fiancé, were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries, police said.
According to officials, Day was arrested and taken to Grady County Jail for attempted murder and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
This is a developing story.