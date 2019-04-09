Brother-In-Law Speaks Out After OKC Chase Suspect Surrenders At His Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City officers arrested two men on Tuesday after a low-speed pursuit through the metro.
The pursuit came to a peaceful end as Alvin Johnson, 42, and Cory Williams, 42, surrendered near Southwest 48th Street and Drexel Street in front of Johnson’s family member’s home.
Police said members of the gang unit attempted to stop Johnson on a routine traffic stop near Southeast 59th Street and Sunnylane. Officers never lost sight of the maroon Jeep Cherokee as Johnson drove on city streets and on the Interstate.
Johnson's family watched the chase online.
“He was just, he was just driving normal on the chase you know,” said Harold Murray, suspect’s relative. “I just don’t understand.”
The driver's brother-in-law said Johnson was driving to his home to visit family.
“He come by every day,” said Murray. “Play with the kids all day.”
At one point during the chase, police said the passenger threw a bag out of the SUV.
“They did throw out some narcotics during the pursuit that we recovered,” said Lt. Phil Martin, Oklahoma City Police Department. “A little bit of marijuana, that was it.”
Police were able to slow the driver down with stop sticks, eventually bringing the chase to an end in front of Murray's home.
He walked out of his house to see a dramatic scene in the street, his brother-in-law was on the ground.
“Got out of bed and come over and he was out, stretched out,” said Murray. “They had guns on him. So, I don’t know they wouldn’t tell me anything.”
Police said the suspects were not armed and surrendered without a fight.
“They surrendered, gave up,” said Martin. “Laid on the ground and were taken into custody without incident.”
The suspects were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
Police said the driver likely did not stop, because drugs were allegedly in the car and his license was suspended.