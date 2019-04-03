“There was a long note left here at the Cleveland County Democratic Party Headquarters. on the door. I didn't touch it, I didn't read it. It was written in red Sharpie. And Norman Police took it, and will be connecting with Oklahoma City Police to hopefully figure out who did this… I don't know who thinks it's acceptable to do things like this. But this is not who we are as Norman residents. This isn't who we are as Oklahomans,” Kate Bierman, Ward 1 City Council, Norman, said.