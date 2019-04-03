Police Believe OKC, Norman Racist Graffiti Cases Related; Search For Suspect Underway
For the second time in less than a week, a Democratic office in Oklahoma has been targeted with racist graffiti.
The first incident was in Oklahoma City on March 28. The second, was April 3, in Norman.
In addition to the Cleveland County Democratic office, two other places in Norman were also targeted with racial symbols and messages.
The vandalisms occurred at McKinley Elementary, and Firehouse Art Center.
“There was a long note left here at the Cleveland County Democratic Party Headquarters. on the door. I didn't touch it, I didn't read it. It was written in red Sharpie. And Norman Police took it, and will be connecting with Oklahoma City Police to hopefully figure out who did this… I don't know who thinks it's acceptable to do things like this. But this is not who we are as Norman residents. This isn't who we are as Oklahomans,” Kate Bierman, Ward 1 City Council, Norman, said.
Norman police say all three incidents are currently under investigation. And due to surveillance footage, they recently received, authorities believe it is the same suspect involved in the Oklahoma City vandalisms.
Oklahoma City Police released the following YouTube video of the suspect:
“At this point, the biggest thing that the public can do for us is to provide us any information. If they saw anything if there were any witnesses in the area. Or if they have a business or residence in the area that might have video of this incident occurring. Any of that would be extremely helpful,” Sarah Jensen, Public Information Officer for Norman Police, said.
News 9 also received statements from the locations targeted.
Norman Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino said he was heartbroken when he heard the graffiti was found at McKinley Elementary School. He wrote in part, "I share the McKinley community's shock and outrage at this vile act..."
Congresswoman Kendra Horn is also speaking out following the graffiti incident. Her statement said in part, "Attempts to break our communities won't work. As we always have, Oklahomans will come together to show that love is stronger than hate."
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Norman police at 405-366-6447 or submit an anonymous tip through Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867, or online.