State, Community Leaders React To Racist Graffiti Painted On Okla. Democratic Party Headquarters
Oklahoma City police are investigating a hate crime directed at the Oklahoma Democratic Party. Vandals painted racist graffiti and Nazi symbols on the building that houses the party's headquarters and several other businesses.
State Democratic leaders said they often get threatening mail, but vandalism to their building on North Classen is something they have not experienced until Thursday.
Sometime during the overnight hours, vandals painted on the property owned by former Oklahoma Governor David Walters.
“You don’t ever think it will come to you,” said Walters, building owner. “But here it is on our front door step.”
Walters said the words and symbols are targeted and specific.
“It’s targeted at religions, races,” said Walters. “It’s basically a Neo-Nazi manifesto if you will.”
Democratic party members who saw the graffiti for the first time reacted with disappointment and reassuring hugs, rather than anger.
“This hopefully is not the Oklahoma standard,” said Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, Oklahoma Democratic Party. “Hoping that those that don’t agree with this type of rhetoric and offensive babble will continue to stand against racism, xenophobia, homophobia and all the things that just are not positive for humanity.”
Police are investigating who may be behind the hate crime. Paint chips were collected as evidence, along with a Neo-Nazi note that was slipped under the front doors. Investigators are also collecting surveillance footage in the area to help identify the culprits.
Crews washed away the paint and officials said police presence has been increased in the area for extra building security.
State political party leaders crossed party lines and called for unity against such hate crimes.
“99.99 percent of the United States of American citizens stand against this,” said Pam Pollard, Oklahoma Republican Party. “I want us to unite behind all the rest of us that stand against this to stop and openly condemn the people doing this.”
The local FBI would not comment if their office is investigating the vandalism.
Police released photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Below are the pictures.