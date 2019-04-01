Developer Gives First Look At Hotel Rooms, Apartments At First National In Downtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Downtown Oklahoma City is the site of the one of the largest construction projects in state history, even if the building already exists.
The $287 million First National Center won't open for another two years, but we’re getting a look at the guest rooms.
For the past two plus years, crews have been demoing the 33-story building.
Developer Gary Brooks says they’ve removed more than 10 million pounds of debris and materials.
“There is no other way to get to this point without taking this back to a complete concrete and steel structure,” says Brooks.
Now crews are starting to build the 146 hotel rooms and 190 apartments.
Two hotel rooms have been built for Marriott hotels approval.
It’s part of the process of being a Marriott Autograph property. Six restaurants, including a Ruth' Chris steakhouse are going in at the hotel.
Once fully restored, the Great Hall, where bank tellers once worked, will be the hotel's great draw.
The total cost of the project is a whopping $287 million; the same price of the MAPS3 convention being built from the ground up.
“As a developer, they always tell you don't get emotional about a project. Sometimes emotion is the only thing that carries you through the day the week the month,” says Brooks about the projects challenge.
First National Center is a Tax Increment Finance District.
Last week, the City voted to lend the project $45 million in TIF dollars.