Guthrie Music Store Owner Rebuilding After Losing Shop In Devastating Fire
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Just a month after a fire tore through downtown Guthrie destroying two businesses, one businessowner is keeping himself busy with music and a new beginning.
One of the businesses, Double Stop Fiddle Shop, belonged to First Class Fiddler, Byron Berline.
The damage was so well documented, Berline says he was almost certain there’d be nothing to salvage from his downtown store.
“I knew the safes were in there, and I had some valuable instruments in there and I thought well, I’ll see how it did its job but after seeing the fire, the videos, I thought nothing is going to survive that,” said Berline.
That was the assumption until he opened one of the safes in a moment captured on camera.
“It was just like hallelujah, it was great to see that in one piece and still playable,” said Berline.
The “it” Berline is referring to is a 1923 Lloyd Lore Gibson Mandolin, one of his most prized instruments, saved.
The Guthrie community and beyond have thrown their support behind Berline.
Despite the damages Berline says he has no plans of slowing down, in fact he plans on opening the shop right across the street from the original Double Stop.
He’s not doing it alone though, The Tower Theatre will host the Byron Berline Benefit, a concert and silent auction to support the legendary Bluegrass fiddler and his family.
The benefit is set for Saturday, March 31, at the Tower Theater.