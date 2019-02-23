News
2 Businesses Lost In Downtown Guthrie Fire
Saturday, February 23rd 2019, 1:39 PM CST
Updated:
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Guthrie and Edmond Fire crews are responding with as much force as possible to a large fire in downtown Guthrie.
At least 2 businesses have been involved and there are reports of more fires popping up across town. A representative for the Guthrie Fire Department says that the wind is working in their favor by pushing flames to the edge of the block.
They report that two businesses are a total loss: Byron’s Fiddles and Furrow Flowers.
This is a developing story...