GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Guthrie and Edmond Fire crews are responding with as much force as possible to a large fire in downtown Guthrie.

At least 2 businesses have been involved and there are reports of more fires popping up across town. A representative for the Guthrie Fire Department says that the wind is working in their favor by pushing flames to the edge of the block. 

They report that two businesses are a total loss: Byron’s Fiddles and Furrow Flowers. 

This is a developing story...