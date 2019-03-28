News
1 Dead In Chickasha Officer-Involved Shooting
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - One person is dead following an overnight officer-involved shooting in Chickasha, officials said.
According to police, officers responded to a home near 7th Street and West Texas Avenue after receiving a domestic disturbance call around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a couple in the middle of an argument. Officers were able to make it inside the home before things escalated further, police said.
Police said it's unclear if the deceased was armed.
The victims identity has not been released.
This is a developing story.