News
Costco Looks To Hire Employees For Oklahoma City Location
Costco is looking to hire part-time employees for its new Oklahoma City location.
The company plans to hold a 3-day hiring event beginning April 25 to 27.
Cotsco is reportedly seeking at least 80 part-time employees. The starting pay is $12.65 an hour.
The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Express located at 3520 NW 135th Street in Oklahoma City.
The store is tentatively scheduled to open in May.
Interested candidates can email their resumes to cdswhs1350@clubdemo.com or visit the careers website here.