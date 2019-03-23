News
Saturday Weather Update With Matt Mahler
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - Showers and thunderstorms from this morning will press east of I-35 by mid-morning. A few storms will be possible late morning east of I-35.
Skies will clear in western Oklahoma this afternoon as a dryline moves through and sets up in central Oklahoma. Along the dryline, a few thunderstorms may develop along I-35 from Ponca City down to OKC. Should they develop around central/northern Oklahoma, they'll likely be severe with up to half dollar size hail, 60 mph wind gusts, and a low tornado threat.
Storms will then move east through the evening into tonight where they'll weaken in far eastern Oklahoma. Have your News 9 app on and ready as severe warnings could be issued quickly if storms develop!