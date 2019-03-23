Weather
WATCH: Hail Wallops Swimming Pool In Edmond
News 9 viewer Tanner Parton shot this video from his backyard in Edmond, where hail rained down upon his swimming pool. Spring has definitely arrived in Oklahoma.
You, too, can send us videos -- send them to pics@news9.net.
Hail was the primary burden Saturday afternoon as storms developed atop the Oklahoma City area and raced across central Oklahoma. There were reports of damage at Northwest 122nd Street and MacArthur Boulevard with windows being damaged.