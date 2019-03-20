OKC Man Shot In Front Of Family, Suspect On-The-Run
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City investigators are searching for a gunman who robbed and shot a man in front of his family.
The victim was selling the suspect a phone. The sale and meeting were arranged through the LetGo app.
The meeting at an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue, quickly turned into a frantic call for help.
Caller: “My son just got shot in the chest!”
911 Dispatcher: “Ma’am, I can’t understand a word you’re saying.”
Caller: “We came to sell a phone and this guy just shot him!”
The victim showed up to the meeting point with his mother, fiancé and the fiancé’s child. They were there only a matter of minutes, when the buyer showed up with a gun.
The victim’s fiancé says he begged the suspect to not shoot him. She said she heard the gunman say, "Sorry, I have to."
A resident heard one gunshot and ran outside. The witness did not want to be named or shown on-camera for the story.
“As soon as I came around the corner,” said shooting witness. “The shooter came around the corner with a gun in his hand. He glanced at me and kept running.”
He saw the victim on the ground surrounded by his family.
Police searched for the gunman by air and on the ground, but he was long gone.
The victim's family reported the suspect took off with the phone.
The only feature the witness remembered is that the shooter was young, possibly 16 to 20 years old.
“He was real young,” said shooting witness. “Too young to be doing stuff like this to throw your life away.”
The victim was taken to a metro hospital and is expected to live.
“You hear about this all the time,” said shooting witness. “I just hate to hear somebody got shot over it.”
Investigators are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 with tips that could lead them to the suspect.