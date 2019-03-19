News
OCPD: 1 Victim Shot In SW OKC Shooting
Tuesday, March 19th 2019, 3:50 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting Tuesday in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officials say officers responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of Brookwood Dr. near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue.
Police say one male victim was shot in the chest.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
At this time, officers have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who reportedly fled the area.
This is a developing story.