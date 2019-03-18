I-235 Construction Project To Create Major Delays Next Week
Oklahoma City, OK - A small stretch of highway is about to cause major delays for some commuters.
The next phase of construction on the Broadway Extension begins next Monday.
This portion of ODOT’s Off-Broadway Project will be the most disruptive yet.
The section of Interstate 235 between 50th Street and 63rd Street will be under construction for two years.
“What will probably define this project will be our first four level interchange in the state, much like what you see in a lot of metropolitan areas," Teri Angier with the Oklahoma Department of Transpiration said.
To build that safer interchange, the off ramps will face some closures.
“We have to close them at times. One of those ramps is at 50th for two weeks. The other one is even more disruptive which is the ramp at 63rd, getting off at 63rd. That's right now planned for a 45-day closure,” Angier said.
Along with the ramp work, I-235 will be widened to complete the six-lane stretch from Edmond to downtown Oklahoma City.
“There are about five full-weekend closures planned for this project. Four of them on I-235 and one on I-44,” Angier said.
During the beginning phases, drivers will likely only see partial closures at night as barriers are set up around the construction area.
However, several detours will be available once construction amps up.
“We have I-35 to the east. Lincoln directly to the east. Lake Hefner Parkway to the west, I-40 to the south,” Angier said.