ODOT Awards I-235 Construction Project
OKLAHOMA CITY - Starting in April, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants drivers to stay off Interstate 235.
It's a big request for a big new phase of construction.
The biggest part of $105 million project will be expanding the I-235 corridor at Interstate 44. A lot of work will also be done from North 50th Street to 63rd Street.
When the job is finished, there will be 11 bridges within a mile in this area.
ODOT says they will want drivers off of Broadway Extension, meaning you'll want to use Interstate 35, Lake Hefner Parkway and other options.
"We ask them to go back to staying off Broadway and go back to using the good alternatives," said ODOT official, Terri Angier. "The city has partnered with us and offered up Eastern, Western, Classen, all of those are good options. So we want to ask people to please get back in the habit of not using the facility."
The final phase of the project will connect Lincoln Boulevard to Broadway Extension.
The project is expected to be finished by 2022.