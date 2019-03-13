Man Arrested, Accused Of Several Robberies In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of seven robberies since December.
Police arrested 26-year-old Edwin Williams during a traffic stop, just minutes after he committed his latest robbery.
Police say Williams robbed the Dollar General Store on Southwest 29th Street.
Police say it was the third time Williams robbed that same store in less than three months.
“At this particular location, the suspect left the store the previous two times in the same direction. So, the officer recognizing that, went directly into the direction where the suspect was known to leave, and saw a vehicle there,” said Police Spokesperson Megan Morgan.
Police say Williams also repeatedly robbed another Dollar General and a Little Caesars Pizza in the area. He wore the exact same dark blue, hooded sweatshirt, mask, gloves, and showed the same black revolver in all of the robberies, according to police.