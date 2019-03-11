The officer involved in Sunday's southeast Oklahoma City shooting has been identified.

Sgt. Kyle Holcomb was identified as the officer involved in Sunday evening's shooting.

About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 5700 block of Evanbrook Terrace in reference to three to four individuals breaking into a residence.

The caller said they thought they saw two suspects with guns in their hands. 

One officer found a suspect with a gun in a backyard and told him to drop the gun. Police said the officer shot the suspect 

The suspect, who was identified as a 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated and was taken into custody. Police did not release the 14-year-old's name. 

Holcomb, a veteran of nine and a half years with the department, has been placed on routine administrative leave.