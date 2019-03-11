Police Identify Officer Involved In SE OKC Shooting
The officer involved in Sunday's southeast Oklahoma City shooting has been identified.
Sgt. Kyle Holcomb was identified as the officer involved in Sunday evening's shooting.
About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 5700 block of Evanbrook Terrace in reference to three to four individuals breaking into a residence.
The caller said they thought they saw two suspects with guns in their hands.
One officer found a suspect with a gun in a backyard and told him to drop the gun. Police said the officer shot the suspect
The suspect, who was identified as a 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated and was taken into custody. Police did not release the 14-year-old's name.
Holcomb, a veteran of nine and a half years with the department, has been placed on routine administrative leave.