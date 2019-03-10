News
Suspect Shot In Officer-Involved Shooting In SE OKC
Sunday, March 10th 2019, 6:18 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department confirms that a suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.
Officials say this began as 2nd Degree Burglary call in the 5700 block of Evanbrook Terrace, near Southeast 59th Street and South Bryant Avenue.
Authorities say the officers involved are OK.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.