One Man Dead, Another In Custody After Deadly SW OKC Shooting
An overnight shooting in southwest Oklahoma City ends with one man dead and another behind bars.
Police were first called out to check on someone near Southwest 59th Street and South Agnew Avenue, but quickly realized they had a homicide on their hands.
When police arrived at the Richard’s Regal Apartments, they found one victim, face down in the parking lot.
“It was like a pop, pop, pop. Like a popping sound,” said a woman who lives in one of the apartments.
That popping sound she heard turned out to be gunfire just outside her apartment.
“Somebody said ‘oh my God, there's somebody laying in the parking lot,’” she said, wanting to remain anonymous. “I look out my living room window and sure enough, I see him lying face down.”
Police say the man was shot to death.
“I'm trying to calm myself down and then I hear this and I look out there, it was just super overwhelming,” said the woman.
The woman said she was fearful claiming she had just been attacked inside her apartment an hour before the shooting.
“Somebody had knocked on my apartment door and forced his way in,” she said. “I just started screaming, banging on the wall.”
Her brother, who also lives in the building, came to her rescue, but the alleged attacker got away.
A short time later, the police returned to the apartments, this time, to investigate the deadly shooting.
It is unknown at this time if the two crimes are related, but investigators have focused their investigation on two trucks witnesses reported seeing at the scene.
“One hit this pole out here and he took off real quick, speeding like he was in a hurry,” she said. “It was like a white Chevy, like a 4-door Chevy.”
Police found a truck matching that description and pulled the driver over near I-240 and Penn. The driver was questioned and later arrested in connection to the shooting.
“I tried to sleep last night, every little noise I heard I would wake up,” the woman said. “I made sure the windows were locked the doors were locked.”
Even at daylight, those locked doors and windows have done little to ease her worry.
“I'm ready to move, that was it for me,” she said.
Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect at this time.